Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Souda Bay Reenlistments [Image 2 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Reenlistments

    GREECE

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    201030-N-UR565-0013 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 30, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Eddie Estrada recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gary Groesbeck, security officer, during his Oct. 30 reenlistment ceremony in the Fitness Center. Estrada, native of Riverside, Calif., has been in the Navy for 8 1/2 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 14 months. He reenlisted in the Navy for four more years.

    Estrada is a member of the Security department where he maintains key control for the base as the physical security leading petty officer.

    Estrada said he reenlisted because he wants to finish his associate's degree and be assigned to an Navy Expeditionary Combat Command before he gets out. His career aspiration is to study emergency management and homeland security and work for a government organization such as the Drug Enforcement Agency. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 07:51
    Photo ID: 6408115
    VIRIN: 201030-N-UR565-0013
    Resolution: 5830x3887
    Size: 870.15 KB
    Location: GR
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3], by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reenlistments at NSA Sousa Bay
    NSA Souda Bay Reenlistments
    NSA Souda Bay Reenlistments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Sailor
    NSA Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT