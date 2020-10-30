201030-N-UR565-0015 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 30, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Eddie Estrada recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gary Groesbeck, security officer, during his Oct. 30 reenlistment ceremony in the Fitness Center. Estrada, native of Riverside, Calif., has been in the Navy for 8 1/2 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 14 months. He reenlisted in the Navy for four more years.



Estrada is a member of the Security department where he maintains key control for the base as the physical security leading petty officer.



Estrada said he reenlisted because he wants to finish his associate's degree and be assigned to an Navy Expeditionary Combat Command before he gets out. His career aspiration is to study emergency management and homeland security and work for a government organization such as the Drug Enforcement Agency. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 07:51 Photo ID: 6408122 VIRIN: 201030-N-UR565-0015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 612.95 KB Location: GR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Reenlistments [Image 3 of 3], by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.