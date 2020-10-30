Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistments at NSA Sousa Bay [Image 1 of 3]

    Reenlistments at NSA Sousa Bay

    GREECE

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    201030-N-UR565-0008 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 30, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Annette Anaya recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gary Groesbeck, security officer, during her Oct. 30 reenlistment ceremony in the Fitness Center. Anaya, native of San Jacinto, Calif., has been in the Navy for 3 1/2 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 15 months. She reenlisted in the Navy for three more years.

    Anaya is a member of the Security department where she works in the training department where she writes drill packages and manages the Data Housing and Reports Tool (DHART) system.

    Anaya said she reenlisted to finish her associate’s degree in general studies. At her next command she plans on taking courses toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice to ultimately become a conservation officer or game warden. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    Reenlistment
    Sailor
    NSA Souda Bay

