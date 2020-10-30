201030-N-UR565-0008 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 30, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Annette Anaya recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gary Groesbeck, security officer, during her Oct. 30 reenlistment ceremony in the Fitness Center. Anaya, native of San Jacinto, Calif., has been in the Navy for 3 1/2 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 15 months. She reenlisted in the Navy for three more years.



Anaya is a member of the Security department where she works in the training department where she writes drill packages and manages the Data Housing and Reports Tool (DHART) system.



Anaya said she reenlisted to finish her associate’s degree in general studies. At her next command she plans on taking courses toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice to ultimately become a conservation officer or game warden. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 07:51 Photo ID: 6408111 VIRIN: 201030-N-UR565-0008 Resolution: 6527x4351 Size: 991.49 KB Location: GR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlistments at NSA Sousa Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.