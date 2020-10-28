The 510th FS performs air and space control and force application roles of counter-air, strategic attack and counter-land, including interdiction and close-air support, with F-16s employing state of the art munitions in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 06:57 Photo ID: 6408085 VIRIN: 201028-F-HC995-1065 Resolution: 3858x2573 Size: 711.33 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th FS maintains mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.