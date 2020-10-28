The 510th FS performs air and space control and force application roles of counter-air, strategic attack and counter-land, including interdiction and close-air support, with F-16s employing state of the art munitions in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6408085
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-HC995-1065
|Resolution:
|3858x2573
|Size:
|711.33 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 510th FS maintains mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
