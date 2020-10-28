Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th FS maintains mission readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    510th FS maintains mission readiness

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 510th FS performs air and space control and force application roles of counter-air, strategic attack and counter-land, including interdiction and close-air support, with F-16s employing state of the art munitions in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 06:57
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    510 FS
    Aviano
    510th Fighter Squadron
    31 FW

