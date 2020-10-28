A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 28, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 06:57 Photo ID: 6408084 VIRIN: 201028-F-HC995-1043 Resolution: 4123x2748 Size: 740.79 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th FS maintains mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.