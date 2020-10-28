A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 28, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6408084
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-HC995-1043
|Resolution:
|4123x2748
|Size:
|740.79 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 510th FS maintains mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
