    510th FS maintains mission readiness

    510th FS maintains mission readiness

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 28, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6408084
    VIRIN: 201028-F-HC995-1043
    Resolution: 4123x2748
    Size: 740.79 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th FS maintains mission readiness, by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    510 FS
    Aviano
    510th Fighter Squadron
    31 FW

