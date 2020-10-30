Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. service members discuss Exercise Active Shield with participants aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Oct. 30, 2020. The purpose of this discussion was to find ways to improve effectiveness for future iterations of the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 02:35 Photo ID: 6407906 VIRIN: 201030-M-LD380-1036 Resolution: 5097x3186 Size: 11.99 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Active Shield 2020: Exercise Post Brief [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Angelo Sagum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.