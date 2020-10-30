Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: Exercise Post Brief [Image 2 of 3]

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: Exercise Post Brief

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. service members discuss Exercise Active Shield with participants aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Oct. 30, 2020. The purpose of this discussion was to find ways to improve effectiveness for future iterations of the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 02:35
    Photo ID: 6407905
    VIRIN: 201030-M-LD380-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.19 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    JAPAN
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Joint Forces
    Iwakuni
    JGSDF
    MARINES
    Exercise Active Shield

