CFAS USO Re-opening at Nimitz Park

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 30, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams and United Service Organizations’ Japan Area Director Natalie Rowland the cut the ribbon during the USO re-opening ceremony at Nimitz Park onboard CFAS Oct. 30, 2020. CFAS’ successful COVID-19 preventative measures have minimized the spread of the virus in the community and have enabled the base to gradually reopen the USO and other recreational facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

