    CFAS USO Re-opening at Nimitz Park [Image 2 of 2]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 30, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams and United Service Organizations’ Japan Area Director Natalie Rowland the cut the ribbon during the USO re-opening ceremony at Nimitz Park onboard CFAS Oct. 30, 2020. CFAS’ successful COVID-19 preventative measures have minimized the spread of the virus in the community and have enabled the base to gradually reopen the USO and other recreational facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 01:47
    Photo ID: 6407892
    VIRIN: 201030-N-CA060-0038
    Resolution: 4217x3012
    Size: 806.64 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
