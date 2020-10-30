SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 30, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams speaks during the United Service Organizations’ (USO) re-opening ceremony at Nimitz Park onboard CFAS Oct. 30, 2020. CFAS’ successful COVID-19 preventative measures have minimized the spread of the virus in the community and have enabled the base to gradually reopen the USO and other recreational facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6407891
|VIRIN:
|201030-N-CA060-0020
|Resolution:
|4564x3260
|Size:
|770.6 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS USO Re-opening at Nimitz Park [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
