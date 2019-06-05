Lt. Jonathan Zisko is selected as the NAVFAC Pacific Military Engineer of the Year for fiscal year 2021. He will compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2019 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:42 Photo ID: 6407832 VIRIN: 190506-D-OO114-317 Resolution: 2437x3600 Size: 1.21 MB Location: RAAF BASE DARWIN, ACT, AU Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Announces Engineers of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.