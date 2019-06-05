Lt. Jonathan Zisko is selected as the NAVFAC Pacific Military Engineer of the Year for fiscal year 2021. He will compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.
NAVFAC Pacific Announces Engineers of the Year
