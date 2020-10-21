Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Announces Engineers of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVFAC Pacific Announces Engineers of the Year

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Shannon Kimoto is selected as the NAVFAC Pacific Civilian Engineer of the Year for fiscal year 2021. She will compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.

