Shannon Kimoto is selected as the NAVFAC Pacific Civilian Engineer of the Year for fiscal year 2021. She will compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:42 Photo ID: 6407831 VIRIN: 201021-D-OO114-229 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.42 MB Location: HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Announces Engineers of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.