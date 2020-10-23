Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Casualty Evacuation Drills [Image 10 of 10]

    Special Operations Casualty Evacuation Drills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Special Forces Group 1-1 and Marines from 3rd Marine Raider Battalion with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), conduct casualty evacuation drills at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. This training maintains readiness, combat proficiency and enhances interoperability essential for joint and combined military operations in austere, expeditionary environments within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:12
    Photo ID: 6407805
    VIRIN: 201023-M-VB420-3124
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Casualty Evacuation Drills [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    Marine Raiders
    Casualty Evacuation Drills
    Special Forces Group 1-1

