Special Operations Casualty Evacuation Drills

U.S. Army Soldiers with Special Forces Group 1-1 and Marines from 3rd Marine Raider Battalion with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), conduct casualty evacuation drills at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. This training maintains readiness, combat proficiency and enhances interoperability essential for joint and combined military operations in austere, expeditionary environments within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

