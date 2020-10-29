Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW). [Image 1 of 10]

    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 29, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday is greeted by members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) during a visit to East Coast-based NSW Groups, Oct. 29, 2020. Naval Special Warfare Command is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate assessment and development of their tactical excellence, ethics and leadership as the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force supporting the National Defense Strategy. It is the maritime component of United States Special Operations Command, and its mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Grant Probst)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:29
    Photo ID: 6407694
    VIRIN: 201029-N-QF596-0348
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW). [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).
    CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NSW
    Navy
    CNO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT