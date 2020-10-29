CNO Adm. Mike Gilday meets with members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 29, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday is greeted by members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) during a visit to East Coast-based NSW Groups, Oct. 29, 2020. Naval Special Warfare Command is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate assessment and development of their tactical excellence, ethics and leadership as the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force supporting the National Defense Strategy. It is the maritime component of United States Special Operations Command, and its mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Grant Probst)

