Lt. Col. Michelle Edwards, left, observes the results of her standing power throw for the Army Combat Fitness Test at the Alaska National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Oct. 25, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6407669
|VIRIN:
|201025-Z-MK318-0064
|Resolution:
|4820x3214
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS
