Staff Sgt. Karla Phillips, right, times a soldier taking the Army Combat Fitness test at the Alaska National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Oct. 25, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6407670
|VIRIN:
|201025-Z-MK318-0104
|Resolution:
|4705x3137
|Size:
|889.99 KB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
