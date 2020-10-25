Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence [Image 3 of 3]

    Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Karla Phillips, right, times a soldier taking the Army Combat Fitness test at the Alaska National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Oct. 25, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 20:50
    Photo ID: 6407670
    VIRIN: 201025-Z-MK318-0104
    Resolution: 4705x3137
    Size: 889.99 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence
    Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence
    Super Soldiers! Army Combat Fitness Test team primes Alaska Guardsmen for physical fitness excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Army
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT