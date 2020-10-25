Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wibur (DDG 54) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Curtis Wibur (DDG 54) Daily Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    201026-N-DH811-1047
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 26, 2020)—Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Dwayne Regis, from Detroit, changes the barrel on a 50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a damage control training evolution, Oct. 26, 2020. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Liston/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 20:10
    Photo ID: 6407631
    VIRIN: 201026-N-DH811-1047
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Navy
    Military
    training
    Deployment
    SCAT
    Gunnery Exercise

