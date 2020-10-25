USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations

201026-N-DH811-1078
PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 26, 2020)— Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Johnny Cabrera, La Jolla, Calif., shoots a 50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a SCAT exercise, Oct. 26, 2020. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Liston/Released)
Date Taken:
10.25.2020
Date Posted:
10.29.2020
Location:
U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
