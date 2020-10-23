Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project

    GUAM

    10.23.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    ASAN, Guam (Oct. 23, 2020) - Representatives from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Guam National Guard and contractor Hensel Phelps, gather for a group photo before a final project inspection at GMH Oct. 23. The federal and local governments, and the Department of Defense partnered to provide much needed electrical work at the local public hospital to care for acute infectious COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6407621
    VIRIN: 201023-N-TR604-0004
    Resolution: 3778x2519
    Size: 1022.9 KB
    Location: GU
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project [Image 2 of 2], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project
    NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Marianas
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    NAVFAC Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT