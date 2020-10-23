ASAN, Guam (Oct. 23, 2020) - Representatives from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Guam National Guard and contractor Hensel Phelps, gather for a group photo before a final project inspection at GMH Oct. 23. The federal and local governments, and the Department of Defense partnered to provide much needed electrical work at the local public hospital to care for acute infectious COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 19:19 Photo ID: 6407621 VIRIN: 201023-N-TR604-0004 Resolution: 3778x2519 Size: 1022.9 KB Location: GU Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project [Image 2 of 2], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.