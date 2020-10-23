NAVFAC Marianas, Federal, Local Partners Complete Critical COVID-19 Project

ASAN, Guam (Oct. 23, 2020) Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, right, thanks Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Marianas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, and the Department of Health and Human Services, for their partnership on the completion of a vital COVID-19 renovation project at the facility Oct. 23. The federal and local governments, and the Department of Defense partnered to provide much needed electrical work at the local public hospital to care for acute infectious COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

