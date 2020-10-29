U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kristyn Donnelly, 338th Training Squadron student, cleans up debris at the Crotwell track at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 29, 2020. Members of the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron and Vectrus worked before, during and after Hurricane Zeta to ensure the base infrastructure was able to sustain the wind and rain during the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)
Keesler begins Hurricane Zeta recovery
