    Keesler begins Hurricane Zeta recovery

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler Air Force Base plans to resume standard operations Oct. 30 after sustaining damage from Hurricane Zeta. Only mission essential personnel are working today in an effort to ensure the safety of the base by performing recovery actions. At this time, the White Avenue Gate is open to mission essential personnel only. All other gates remain closed.

    Base facilities are projected to reopen on the following dates:

    The Azalea and Magnolia dining facilities plan to resume normal operations Oct. 30.
    Keesler Medical Center plans to resume normal operations Oct. 30.
    The Exchange, Commissary, Shoppette and all other AAFES facilities plan to resume normal operations Oct. 30.
    Child and youth centers plan to resume normal operations Oct. 30.
    For details on Force Support Squadron facilities, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/discoverkeesler.
    The 81st Training Wing, along with help from the 403rd Wing, was able to take safety precautions before the hurricane made landfall. These safety precautions not only helped minimize the damage on base but also ensured the safety of Keesler Airmen and their families.

