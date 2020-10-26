JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit

Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin (left) and LT Col. Eric Alexander, Commanding Officer of Wolfhounds with 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division (middle), strike a pose in unison in front of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 26, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

