Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin (left) and LT Col. Eric Alexander, Commanding Officer of Wolfhounds with 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division (middle), strike a pose in unison in front of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 26, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6407521
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-DJ137-0240
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
