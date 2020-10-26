JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit

Capt. Weekly, Intelligence Officer of Wolfhounds with 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division (left) and Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin (right), discuss the intelligence planning and plans of detecting the location of the enemy through the brigade during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 26, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

