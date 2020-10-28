Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag [Image 3 of 4]

    Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Oct. 28, 2020) Sailors assigned to Training Support Center Great Lakes sign "inoculation cards" during a game of zombie tag, hosted by Great Lakes’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. This is the eighth annual game of zombie tag MWR has hosted for the students held around Halloween. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:56
    Photo ID: 6407062
    VIRIN: 201028-N-GY005-1016
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Great Lakes MWR Gets Sppoky with Zombie Tag
    Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag
    Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag
    Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Game
    Sport
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Halloween
    Navy
    MWR
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Zombie Tag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT