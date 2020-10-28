GREAT LAKES, Il. (Oct. 28, 2020) Sailors from the USS Porter barracks and assigned to Training Support Center Great Lakes pose for a photo as the ship with most participants during a game of zombie tag, hosted by Great Lakes’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. This is the eighth annual game of zombie tag MWR has hosted for the students held around Halloween. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6407057
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-GY005-1033
|Resolution:
|4128x2948
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Great Lakes MWR Gets Sppoky with Zombie Tag [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Great Lakes MWR Gets Spooky with Zombie Tag
