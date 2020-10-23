PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Air Force veteran Eric Choate poses for a portrait in recognition of Veteran’s Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Oct. 22, 2020. Choate served for 20 years as an Airlift Navigator. After retirement, he taught mathematics at both a middle and high school. After teaching for nearly a decade, Choate entered civil service as a Senior Plans Analyst for the Garrison Plans and Programs office on Peterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6406820
|VIRIN:
|201023-F-JY979-0002
|Resolution:
|3731x5596
|Size:
|15.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans of P-S Garrison: Eric Choate [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
