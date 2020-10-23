Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans of P-S Garrison: Eric Choate

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Air Force veteran Eric Choate poses for a portrait in recognition of Veteran’s Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Oct. 22, 2020. Choate served for 20 years as an Airlift Navigator. After retirement, he taught mathematics at both a middle and high school. After teaching for nearly a decade, Choate entered civil service as a Senior Plans Analyst for the Garrison Plans and Programs office on Peterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Veterans of P-S Garrison: Eric Choate

    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    United States Air Force

