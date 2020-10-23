Veterans of P-S Garrison: Eric Choate

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Air Force veteran Eric Choate poses for a portrait in recognition of Veteran’s Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Oct. 22, 2020. Choate served for 20 years as an Airlift Navigator. After retirement, he taught mathematics at both a middle and high school. After teaching for nearly a decade, Choate entered civil service as a Senior Plans Analyst for the Garrison Plans and Programs office on Peterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

