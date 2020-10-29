U.S. Army Sgt. Luis E. Guillen, Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, sings the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Oct. 29, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 10:31 Photo ID: 6406780 VIRIN: 201029-A-DO858-0074 Resolution: 5316x3544 Size: 15.44 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.