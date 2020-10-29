Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 11]

    Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathan A. Strohm, commander of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Oct. 29, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

