Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse [Image 10 of 12]

    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Team members assigned to the 60th Communications Squadron pose for a photo Sept. 11, 2020, in the 60th CS computer warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California. Client systems technicians at the computer warehouse manage client hardware and software configuration and modifications and troubleshoot computer-related issues across Travis AFB. (U.S. Air photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 08:58
    Photo ID: 6406691
    VIRIN: 200911-F-RU983-1133
    Resolution: 3600x2572
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse
    60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Heide Couch
    F-RU983
    USAF Photo
    60 AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT