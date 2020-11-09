60th CS On the Job, computer warehouse

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeanvic Philogene, right, 60th Communications Squadron client systems technician, assists Russell Hetzler, 60th Comptroller Squadron financial systems analyst, with resolving a problem on a laptop in the 60th CS computer warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2020. Client systems technicians at the computer warehouse manage client hardware and software configuration and modifications and troubleshoot computer-related issues across Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

