    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor of the Quarter Award Ceremony October 29, 2020 [Image 10 of 15]

    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor of the Quarter Award Ceremony October 29, 2020

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 29, 2020) – Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, presents a Sailor of the Quarter Award to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Donta Williams, assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, during an awards ceremony Oct. 29, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released).

