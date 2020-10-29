NSF Diego Garcia Sailor of the Quarter Award Ceremony October 29, 2020

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 29, 2020) – Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, presents a Sailor of the Quarter Award to Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Vincent Dilallo, assigned to the Air Operations Department, during an awards ceremony Oct. 29, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released).

