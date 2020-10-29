Exercise Active Shield 2020: Gen. Koji Yamazaki Visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, center, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, greets Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Gen. Koji Yamazaki, left, chief of staff of Japan Joint Staff, during Exercise Active Shield aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The purpose of the visit was to observe U.S. and JGSDF service members working together during the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

