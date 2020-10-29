Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: Gen. Koji Yamazaki Visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 4]

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: Gen. Koji Yamazaki Visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, discusses Exercise Active Shield with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Gen. Koji Yamazaki, center, chief of staff of Japan Joint Staff, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jonathan Geisler, right, operations officer of MCAS Iwakuni, aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The purpose of the visit was to observe U.S. and JGSDF service members working together during the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

