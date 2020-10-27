Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21

Soldiers with the 10th Missile Defense Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Japan Self-Defense Forces partner together to conduct medical evacuation drills during Keen Sword 21. The participants shared knowledge of medical triage and casualty loading procedures during medical evacuation training at Shariki Communication Site Oct. 27, giving U.S. and Japan forces the opportunity to improve their collective ability to plan and operate in a field environment. Keen Sword 21 is a joint expeditionary bilateral exercise, which allows Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military forces to work together across a variety of areas, enhancing the interoperability of U.S. and Japan forces.

