Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21 [Image 1 of 4]

    Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 10th Missile Defense Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Japan Self-Defense Forces partner together to conduct medical evacuation drills during Keen Sword 21. The participants shared knowledge of medical triage and casualty loading procedures during medical evacuation training at Shariki Communication Site Oct. 27, giving U.S. and Japan forces the opportunity to improve their collective ability to plan and operate in a field environment. Keen Sword 21 is a joint expeditionary bilateral exercise, which allows Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military forces to work together across a variety of areas, enhancing the interoperability of U.S. and Japan forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 04:12
    Photo ID: 6406430
    VIRIN: 201027-A-PI656-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21
    Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21
    Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21
    Air Defense Soldiers conduct bilateral MEDEVAC training during Keen Sword 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Camp Zama
    ADA
    DoD
    Air Defense
    Joint training exercise
    interoperability
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Triage
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    fires
    PACOM
    bilateral
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S. Navy
    readiness
    Aviation
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    Modernization
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    USARJ
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Keen Sword
    1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Pacific Region
    AMD
    Link 16
    Fight Tonight
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    17th FAB
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Sagami General Depot
    10th MDB
    10th Missile Defense Battery
    multi-domain
    Indo-Pacific region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Digital Domain
    KS/OS 21
    KS 21
    OS 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT