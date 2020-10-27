Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FSAE Team [Image 4 of 5]

    FSAE Team

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet First Class Joseph Way uses an angle grinder on the Formula SAE team’s capstone project competition race car at the United States Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 27, 2020. The Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team is an intercollegiate engineering competition to design, develop and test a formula race car against students from over 120 different universities both nationally and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 18:45
    Photo ID: 6406087
    VIRIN: 201027-F-NH566-1035
    Resolution: 5195x3468
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSAE Team [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FSAE Team
    FSAE Team
    FSAE Team
    FSAE Team
    FSAE Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT