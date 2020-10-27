U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet First Class Cruz Chavez uses an angle grinder on the Formula SAE team’s capstone project competition race car at the United States Air Force Academy’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 27, 2020. The Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team is an intercollegiate engineering competition to design, develop and test a formula race car against students from over 120 different universities both nationally and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

