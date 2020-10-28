Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Dental Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    2nd Dental Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Erich W. Schroeder, 2nd Medical Group commander, makes remarks during the 2nd Dental Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 28, 2020. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:58
    Photo ID: 6405915
    VIRIN: 201028-F-LC363-1006
    Resolution: 4209x2368
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Dental Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale
    Assumption of Command
    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd Dental Squadron
    2nd DS

