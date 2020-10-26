U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shane Gorman of the 550th Fighter Squadron explains how non-destructive inspection equipment helps keep 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles airworthy to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, the 56th Fighter Wing Commander at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 26, 2020. The visit serves as an opportunity for the active duty command structure to visit their geographically separated troops assigned to the 550th Fighter Squadron, the active association at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:50 Photo ID: 6405896 VIRIN: 201026-Z-NJ935-0133 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 13.67 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th Fighter Wing Commander visits Kingsley Field [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.