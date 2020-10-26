Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Fighter Wing Commander visits Kingsley Field [Image 1 of 3]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Christie, a mechanic with the 173rd Fighter Wing propulsion shop, explains how they care for titanium fan blades from F-15 engines to visiting 56th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Weimer, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 26, 2020. The visit serves as an opportunity for the active duty command structure to visit their geographically separated Airmen assigned to the 550th Fighter Squadron, the active association at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Luke Air Force Base
    Ariz.
    Oregon Air National Guard
    56th Fighter Wing
    173rd Fighter Wing

