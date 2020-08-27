Whether at a console with an array of communications devices at his control, or using a standard hand-held radio, Firefighter Kevin Crandell stays connected to the various first responder agencies battling the LNU Complex, Aug. 27. The MCLB Barstow Fire and Emergency Services Department assigned Crandell to the Complex in response to a request for help from the command center coordinating the suppression efforts.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 13:42
|Photo ID:
|6405727
|VIRIN:
|200827-M-TR039-264
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
MCLB Barstow firefighter joins battle during record California fire season
