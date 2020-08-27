MCLB Barstow firefighter joins battle during record California fire season

Whether at a console with an array of communications devices at his control, or using a standard hand-held radio, Firefighter Kevin Crandell stays connected to the various first responder agencies battling the LNU Complex, Aug. 27. The MCLB Barstow Fire and Emergency Services Department assigned Crandell to the Complex in response to a request for help from the command center coordinating the suppression efforts.

