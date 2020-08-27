Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCLB Barstow firefighter joins battle during record California fire season [Image 2 of 3]

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Whether at a console with an array of communications devices at his control, or using a standard hand-held radio, Firefighter Kevin Crandell stays connected to the various first responder agencies battling the LNU Complex, Aug. 27. The MCLB Barstow Fire and Emergency Services Department assigned Crandell to the Complex in response to a request for help from the command center coordinating the suppression efforts.

