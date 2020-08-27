MCLB Barstow firefighter joins battle during record California fire season

Firefighter Kevin Crandell coordinates radio communications between the several firefighting agencies involved in suppression of the Lake Napa Unit Lightning Complex. Crandell is on loan from Fire and Emergency Services Department, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, and has worked the LNU Complex as Incident Communications Center manager since August 27.

