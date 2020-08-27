Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCLB Barstow firefighter joins battle during record California fire season [Image 1 of 3]

    MCLB Barstow firefighter joins battle during record California fire season

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Firefighter Kevin Crandell coordinates radio communications between the several firefighting agencies involved in suppression of the Lake Napa Unit Lightning Complex. Crandell is on loan from Fire and Emergency Services Department, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, and has worked the LNU Complex as Incident Communications Center manager since August 27.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
