JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit

From left to right, Col. Neal Mayo, Commanding Officer of 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin, and his interpreter gather during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 25, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

