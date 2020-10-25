JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit

From left to right, Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin, Maj. Gen. Jon Braga, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Indonesian Army Maj. Gen. Harianto, Assistant Chief of Staff for Training, and Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, converse during an exercise at the JRTC’s Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Area outside Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 25, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 10.25.2020 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US