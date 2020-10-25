Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right, Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin, Maj. Gen. Jon Braga, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, Indonesian Army Maj. Gen. Harianto, Assistant Chief of Staff for Training, and Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, converse during an exercise at the JRTC’s Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Area outside Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 25, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:06
    Photo ID: 6405549
    VIRIN: 201025-A-AY372-0135
    Resolution: 5930x3954
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA Visit [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

