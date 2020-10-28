Military shoppers who submit their cherished holiday memories between Oct. 31 and Dec. 25 will have a chance to win one of three prizes in the Exchange's Lifesavers Storybook Sweepstakes: a $1,000 Exchange gift card, $500 gift card or a $300 gift card.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:52 Photo ID: 6405520 VIRIN: 201028-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 4664x5936 Size: 2.62 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sweet Holiday Memories Can Mean a $1,000 Gift Card in the Exchange’s Lifesavers Storybook Sweepstakes, by Loyd Brumfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.