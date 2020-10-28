Sweet Holiday Memories Can Mean a $1,000 Gift Card in the Exchange’s Lifesavers Storybook Sweepstakes

Photo By Loyd Brumfield | Military shoppers who submit their cherished holiday memories between Oct. 31 and Dec....... read more read more Photo By Loyd Brumfield | Military shoppers who submit their cherished holiday memories between Oct. 31 and Dec. 25 will have a chance to win one of three prizes in the Exchange's Lifesavers Storybook Sweepstakes: a $1,000 Exchange gift card, $500 gift card or a $300 gift card. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – That perfect holiday memory could mean a sweet season for military families who enter to win Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards during the Lifesavers Storybook Sweepstakes.



Military shoppers who submit their cherished holiday memories between Oct. 31 and Dec. 25 will have a chance to win one of three prizes:



• First place: $1,000 Exchange gift card.

• Second place: $500 gift card.

• Third place: $300 gift card.



“Those treasured holiday memories always add a little warmth to the season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military shoppers can turn those memories into a special stocking-stuffer for their families with these prizes.”



To enter, authorized shoppers 18 and older should submit an essay of 500 words or less about a favorite holiday memory as a Microsoft Word file or as text in an email to sweepstakes@aafes.com. Participants should put “Sweet Holiday Story” in the subject line.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to participate, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for more information and rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected no later than Jan. 31, 2021.



-- 30 --



###



