Col. Alexander Harlamor Promotion Ceremony

Brig. Gen. John Haas, the Florida National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Army, and Suzie Harlamor pin the new rank to Col. Harlamor, Commander, 83rd Troop Command, at the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center on October 23rd, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. 1st Class Orion Oettel)

